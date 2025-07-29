Amazon.com's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Amazon.com. Our analysis of options history for Amazon.com AMZN revealed 43 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 30% of traders were bullish, while 53% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 9 were puts, with a value of $314,201, and 34 were calls, valued at $3,286,532.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $175.0 to $300.0 for Amazon.com during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Amazon.com's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Amazon.com's whale trades within a strike price range from $175.0 to $300.0 in the last 30 days.

Amazon.com 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/01/25 $51.85 $51.5 $51.45 $180.00 $505.7K 535 18 AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $4.7 $4.65 $4.7 $240.00 $289.1K 65.1K 1.1K AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $40.5 $40.1 $40.1 $215.00 $236.5K 3.5K 0 AMZN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/01/25 $22.3 $22.0 $21.95 $210.00 $216.6K 1.5K 33 AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $10.4 $10.3 $10.4 $235.00 $208.0K 15.5K 211

About Amazon.com

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Amazon.com, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Amazon.com Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 10,150,020, the price of AMZN is down by -0.82%, reaching $230.89.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 2 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Amazon.com

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $263.0.

* An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Amazon.com, which currently sits at a price target of $300. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Overweight rating for Amazon.com, targeting a price of $250. * An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Amazon.com, which currently sits at a price target of $235. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald continues to hold a Overweight rating for Amazon.com, targeting a price of $260. * An analyst from BMO Capital persists with their Outperform rating on Amazon.com, maintaining a target price of $270.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.