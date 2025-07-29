Behind the Scenes of Reddit's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Reddit RDDT.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RDDT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 26 uncommon options trades for Reddit.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 53%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $194,152, and 21 are calls, for a total amount of $998,855.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $170.0 for Reddit over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Reddit stands at 625.32, with a total volume reaching 969.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Reddit, situated within the strike price corridor from $100.0 to $170.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Reddit Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RDDT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $23.2 $22.7 $22.98 $160.00 $114.9K 1.5K 7 RDDT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/01/25 $18.0 $16.1 $16.1 $136.00 $91.7K 65 58 RDDT CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/22/25 $13.3 $13.0 $13.0 $150.00 $65.0K 220 51 RDDT CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $18.0 $18.0 $18.0 $145.00 $64.8K 375 59 RDDT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $22.95 $22.0 $22.72 $160.00 $56.8K 1.5K 84

About Reddit

Reddit is a social media platform where users can engage in conversations, explore, and create communities centered around their interests. Founded in 2005 by Steve Huffman and Alexis Ohanian, Reddit has evolved into a vast network of user-generated content organized into specialized forums known as "subreddits." The platform's unique community-driven model relies on volunteer moderators to manage content and maintain subreddit guidelines. Reddit generates revenue through advertising, Premium Memberships, and data licensing agreements.

In light of the recent options history for Reddit, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Reddit

With a trading volume of 1,529,620, the price of RDDT is down by -3.53%, reaching $146.25.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 2 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Reddit

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $162.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Baird persists with their Neutral rating on Reddit, maintaining a target price of $151. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Raymond James keeps a Strong Buy rating on Reddit with a target price of $175. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Needham continues to hold a Buy rating for Reddit, targeting a price of $165. * An analyst from Bernstein has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on Reddit, which currently sits at a price target of $150. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Reddit, targeting a price of $170.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

