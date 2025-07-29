Smart Money Is Betting Big In Micron Technology Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Micron Technology MU, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MU usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 17 extraordinary options activities for Micron Technology. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 52% leaning bullish and 35% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $526,284, and 11 are calls, amounting to $608,574.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $100.0 and $150.0 for Micron Technology, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Micron Technology options trades today is 4800.69 with a total volume of 3,806.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Micron Technology's big money trades within a strike price range of $100.0 to $150.0 over the last 30 days.

Micron Technology Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MU PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $34.0 $33.95 $34.0 $140.00 $187.0K 3.5K 54 MU PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $11.35 $11.3 $11.3 $110.00 $113.0K 5.7K 4 MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $2.86 $2.77 $2.83 $150.00 $110.3K 3.2K 390 MU CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $10.85 $10.7 $10.85 $110.00 $108.5K 3.4K 135 MU PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $29.7 $29.4 $29.7 $135.00 $89.1K 3.3K 0

About Micron Technology

Micron is one of the largest semiconductor companies in the world, specializing in memory and storage chips. Its primary revenue stream comes from dynamic random access memory, or DRAM, and it also has minority exposure to not-and or NAND, flash chips. Micron serves a global customer base, selling chips into data centers, mobile phones, consumer electronics, and industrial and automotive applications. The firm is vertically integrated.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Micron Technology, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Micron Technology Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 1,742,284, the MU's price is up by 0.74%, now at $112.07.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 57 days.

Expert Opinions on Micron Technology

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $140.0.

* An analyst from Deutsche Bank downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $150. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Goldman Sachs downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $130.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.