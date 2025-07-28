KLA Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on KLA.

Looking at options history for KLA KLAC we detected 14 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 28% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $399,650 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $215,626.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $700.0 to $1380.0 for KLA over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in KLA's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to KLA's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $700.0 to $1380.0 over the preceding 30 days.

KLA Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KLAC PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $79.4 $77.3 $77.3 $780.00 $54.1K 2 35 KLAC PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $80.0 $77.3 $77.3 $780.00 $54.1K 2 14 KLAC PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $80.0 $77.3 $77.3 $780.00 $54.1K 2 7 KLAC PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $80.0 $77.3 $77.3 $780.00 $54.1K 2 0 KLAC PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $79.7 $77.1 $77.1 $780.00 $53.9K 2 28

About KLA

KLA is one of the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, or WFE, manufacturers in the world. It specializes in the market segment of semiconductor process control, wherein machines inspect semiconductor wafers during research and development and manufacturing for defects and verify precise measurements. In this section of the market, KLA holds a majority share. It also has a small exposure to the etch and deposition segments of the WFE market. It counts as top customers the largest chipmakers in the world, including TSMC and Samsung.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with KLA, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

KLA's Current Market Status

With a volume of 345,856, the price of KLAC is up 2.99% at $929.07.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 3 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for KLA

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $916.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for KLA, targeting a price of $1035. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Neutral rating on KLA with a target price of $960. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Wells Fargo lowers its rating to Equal-Weight with a new price target of $920. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on KLA, which currently sits at a price target of $750. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on KLA, which currently sits at a price target of $916.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for KLA, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.