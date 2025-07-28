Mastercard Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Mastercard. Our analysis of options history for Mastercard MA revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 25% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 8 were puts, with a value of $748,046, and 4 were calls, valued at $277,942.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $360.0 to $620.0 for Mastercard over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Mastercard's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Mastercard's significant trades, within a strike price range of $360.0 to $620.0, over the past month.

Mastercard 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/01/25 $10.0 $9.45 $9.71 $570.00 $323.3K 46 333 MA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/01/25 $7.7 $7.2 $7.46 $565.00 $248.4K 49 0 MA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $62.85 $61.75 $61.75 $600.00 $148.2K 130 24 MA CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $223.85 $222.2 $222.2 $360.00 $66.6K 0 3 MA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $11.55 $11.4 $11.55 $570.00 $34.6K 326 30

About Mastercard

Mastercard is the second-largest payment processor in the world, having processed close to $10 trillion in volume during 2024. Mastercard operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 150 currencies.

In light of the recent options history for Mastercard, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Mastercard

Currently trading with a volume of 606,954, the MA's price is down by -0.11%, now at $567.59.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 3 days.

What The Experts Say On Mastercard

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $632.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from RBC Capital has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $650. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Mastercard, targeting a price of $612. * In a positive move, an analyst from Seaport Global has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $616. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Deutsche Bank downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $650.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Mastercard options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.