Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Palo Alto Networks

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Palo Alto Networks.

Looking at options history for Palo Alto Networks PANW we detected 29 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 48% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $718,094 and 23, calls, for a total amount of $1,623,921.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $90.0 to $210.0 for Palo Alto Networks over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Palo Alto Networks stands at 1936.92, with a total volume reaching 4,586.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Palo Alto Networks, situated within the strike price corridor from $90.0 to $210.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Palo Alto Networks Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PANW PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/18/26 $18.5 $17.55 $18.05 $185.00 $496.3K 36 275 PANW CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $11.8 $11.65 $11.75 $205.00 $470.0K 2.0K 459 PANW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $41.25 $41.2 $41.2 $170.00 $165.3K 604 80 PANW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $41.8 $41.0 $41.0 $170.00 $110.7K 604 28 PANW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/25/25 $3.8 $3.7 $3.8 $200.00 $76.1K 2.3K 1.1K

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks is a platform-based cybersecurity vendor with product offerings covering network security, cloud security, and security operations. The California-based firm has more than 80,000 enterprise customers across the world, including more than three fourths of the Global 2000.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Palo Alto Networks, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Palo Alto Networks Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,116,359, the price of PANW is up 1.23% at $203.62.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 24 days.

What The Experts Say On Palo Alto Networks

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $235.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Jefferies continues to hold a Buy rating for Palo Alto Networks, targeting a price of $235.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Palo Alto Networks options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.