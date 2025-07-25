Deere Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Deere DE.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Deere.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 25% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $132,049, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $177,792.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $400.0 to $540.0 for Deere over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Deere's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Deere's significant trades, within a strike price range of $400.0 to $540.0, over the past month.

Deere Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $23.2 $21.55 $21.55 $490.00 $66.8K 78 50 DE CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $49.2 $45.55 $47.8 $500.00 $47.8K 331 10 DE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $17.4 $16.0 $16.75 $512.50 $43.5K 32 26 DE PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $19.65 $19.05 $19.65 $510.00 $39.3K 321 21 DE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $14.45 $11.8 $11.8 $540.00 $30.6K 211 27

About Deere

Deere is the world's leading manufacturer of agricultural equipment and a major producer of construction machinery. The company is divided into four reporting segments: production & precision agriculture (PPA), small agriculture & turf (SAT), construction & forestry (CF), and financial services (FS), its captive finance subsidiary. The core PPA business is the largest contributor to sales and profits by far. Geographically, Deere sales are 60% US/Canada, 17% Europe, 14% Latin America, and 9% rest of world. Deere goes to market through a robust dealer network that includes over 2,000 dealer locations in North America with reach into over 100 countries. John Deere financial provides retail financing for machinery to its customers and wholesale financing for dealers.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Deere, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Deere

Currently trading with a volume of 418,500, the DE's price is up by 0.25%, now at $515.94.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 20 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Deere

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $560.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Oppenheimer continues to hold a Outperform rating for Deere, targeting a price of $560.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.