Oklo Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Oklo OKLO, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in OKLO usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 43 extraordinary options activities for Oklo. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 34% leaning bullish and 46% bearish. Among these notable options, 13 are puts, totaling $873,838, and 30 are calls, amounting to $1,777,463.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $26.0 to $115.0 for Oklo during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Oklo options trades today is 2038.38 with a total volume of 36,743.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Oklo's big money trades within a strike price range of $26.0 to $115.0 over the last 30 days.

Oklo Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OKLO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $6.25 $6.2 $6.25 $70.50 $333.6K 5 534 OKLO CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $6.1 $6.0 $6.0 $90.00 $182.1K 821 0 OKLO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $12.25 $11.65 $12.25 $115.00 $153.1K 0 128 OKLO CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $1.81 $1.8 $1.81 $100.00 $152.2K 5.4K 3.9K OKLO PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $19.0 $18.6 $18.72 $75.00 $131.0K 443 130

About Oklo

Oklo Inc is developing advanced fission power plants to provide clean, reliable, and affordable energy at scale. It is pursuing two complementary tracks to address this demand: providing reliable, commercial-scale energy to customers; and selling used nuclear fuel recycling services to the U.S. market. The Company plans to commercialize its liquid metal fast reactor technology with the Aurora powerhouse product line. The first commercial Aurora powerhouse is designed to produce up to 15 megawatts of electricity (MWe) on both recycled nuclear fuel and fresh fuel.

In light of the recent options history for Oklo, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Oklo

With a volume of 11,169,740, the price of OKLO is down -4.12% at $71.52.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 18 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Oklo

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $70.5.

* An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $73. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Neutral rating for Oklo, targeting a price of $68.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Oklo options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.