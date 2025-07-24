KLA's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on KLA KLAC.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with KLAC, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for KLA.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 22%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $535,990, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $628,980.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $790.0 to $1000.0 for KLA over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for KLA's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of KLA's whale activity within a strike price range from $790.0 to $1000.0 in the last 30 days.

KLA Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KLAC PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $64.5 $58.2 $61.5 $790.00 $430.5K 23 70 KLAC CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $54.6 $52.0 $52.0 $880.00 $182.0K 96 35 KLAC CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $131.2 $115.6 $123.3 $920.00 $160.2K 17 0 KLAC CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $36.7 $35.0 $36.0 $910.00 $126.0K 30 57 KLAC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $36.0 $33.3 $35.35 $910.00 $70.5K 30 22

About KLA

KLA is one of the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, or WFE, manufacturers in the world. It specializes in the market segment of semiconductor process control, wherein machines inspect semiconductor wafers during research and development and manufacturing for defects and verify precise measurements. In this section of the market, KLA holds a majority share. It also has a small exposure to the etch and deposition segments of the WFE market. It counts as top customers the largest chipmakers in the world, including TSMC and Samsung.

Present Market Standing of KLA

Currently trading with a volume of 259,282, the KLAC's price is up by 1.07%, now at $906.7.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 7 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for KLA

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $962.2.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Neutral rating for KLA, targeting a price of $960. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on KLA with a target price of $916. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $980. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for KLA, targeting a price of $1035. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has revised its rating downward to Equal-Weight, adjusting the price target to $920.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest KLA options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.