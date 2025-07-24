This Is What Whales Are Betting On D-Wave Quantum

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on D-Wave Quantum QBTS.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with QBTS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for D-Wave Quantum.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 25% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $25,000, and 7, calls, for a total amount of $356,696.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $11.0 to $30.0 for D-Wave Quantum during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of D-Wave Quantum stands at 3146.5, with a total volume reaching 2,062.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in D-Wave Quantum, situated within the strike price corridor from $11.0 to $30.0, throughout the last 30 days.

D-Wave Quantum 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume QBTS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $9.15 $9.1 $9.15 $11.00 $75.0K 112 83 QBTS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $7.2 $6.25 $6.75 $30.00 $74.2K 4.5K 112 QBTS CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/08/25 $2.54 $2.34 $2.54 $19.00 $50.8K 1.5K 203 QBTS CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $3.75 $3.6 $3.65 $22.00 $43.8K 1.0K 120 QBTS CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/08/25 $2.15 $2.07 $2.07 $20.50 $41.3K 192 203

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc is in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software, and services, and it is the commercial supplier of quantum computers and the only company building both annealing quantum computers and gate-model quantum computers. It delivers customer value with practical quantum applications for problems as diverse as logistics, artificial intelligence, materials sciences, drug discovery, scheduling, cybersecurity, fault detection, and financial modeling. Its annealing quantum computers are accessible through the company's LeapTM cloud service.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with D-Wave Quantum, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is D-Wave Quantum Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 6,316,251, with QBTS's price down by -1.19%, positioned at $20.06.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 14 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About D-Wave Quantum

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $20.67.

* In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $20. * An analyst from Canaccord Genuity has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $20. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B. Riley Securities keeps a Buy rating on D-Wave Quantum with a target price of $22.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for D-Wave Quantum with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.