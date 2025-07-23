Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Brinker International

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 11 options trades for Brinker International EAT summing a total amount of $926,346.

At the same time, our algo caught 6 for a total amount of 249,874.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $125.0 to $190.0 for Brinker International over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Brinker International's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Brinker International's significant trades, within a strike price range of $125.0 to $190.0, over the past month.

Brinker International Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EAT CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $4.4 $3.9 $4.3 $180.00 $645.0K 252 1.5K EAT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $5.4 $5.1 $5.4 $145.00 $57.7K 250 144 EAT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $5.3 $5.1 $5.3 $145.00 $56.1K 250 138 EAT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $3.3 $3.1 $3.1 $140.00 $53.9K 5.4K 420 EAT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $2.65 $2.55 $2.55 $190.00 $49.7K 143 195

About Brinker International

Brinker International Inc operates casual dining restaurants under the brand's Chili Grill and Bar (Chili's) and Maggiano's Little Italy (Maggiano's). Chili's falls in the Bar and Grill category of casual dining. Its menu features Fresh Mex and Fresh Tex favorites including signature items such as slow-smoked baby back ribs, craft burgers, fajitas, and bottomless chips and salsa paired with tableside guacamole. Maggiano's is an Italian restaurant brand with a full lunch and dinner menu offering chef-prepared, such as appetizers, chicken, seafood, veal and prime steaks, and desserts. The company generates maximum revenue from Chili's segment.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Brinker International, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Brinker International

With a trading volume of 903,379, the price of EAT is down by 0.0%, reaching $161.3.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 21 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Brinker International

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $169.2.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Brinker International with a target price of $166. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Brinker International with a target price of $149. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Neutral rating for Brinker International, targeting a price of $180. * An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Neutral rating on Brinker International, maintaining a target price of $186. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Brinker International, maintaining a target price of $165.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Brinker International, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.