Snap's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Snap. Our analysis of options history for Snap SNAP revealed 19 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 52% of traders were bullish, while 42% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $325,497, and 14 were calls, valued at $743,576.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $9.5 to $25.0 for Snap during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Snap's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Snap's whale activity within a strike price range from $9.5 to $25.0 in the last 30 days.

Snap 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SNAP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $1.48 $1.46 $1.46 $10.00 $160.7K 1.1K 1.1K SNAP CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.2 $1.19 $1.2 $12.00 $92.7K 24.6K 875 SNAP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/08/25 $0.9 $0.88 $0.9 $10.50 $90.0K 1.6K 1.3K SNAP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/25/25 $0.14 $0.13 $0.13 $10.50 $78.0K 31.8K 33.7K SNAP PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $1.48 $1.46 $1.46 $10.00 $73.0K 1.1K 2.6K

About Snap

Snap is a technology company best known for its marquis social media application Snapchat, a visual messaging application that has amassed hundreds of millions of users. The app was initially only used to communicate with family and friends through photographs and short videos (known as "Snaps"). Users can now enjoy augmented reality, or AR, lenses, content from famous creators and celebrities, updates about local events, and more. Although the app offers a paid subscription option with premium features, advertising sales produce most of the app's revenue. The firm also sells wearable devices called AR Spectacles, which can capture photos and videos overlayed with AR lenses, but these make up a small portion of Snap's overall sales.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Snap, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Snap Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 33,926,138, the price of SNAP is up by 4.96%, reaching $10.37.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 14 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Snap

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $9.9.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Snap, targeting a price of $11. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Snap, which currently sits at a price target of $10. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Bernstein keeps a Market Perform rating on Snap with a target price of $10. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from TD Cowen keeps a Hold rating on Snap with a target price of $10. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Snap with a target price of $8.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Snap, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.