This Is What Whales Are Betting On ARM Holdings

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on ARM Holdings. Our analysis of options history for ARM Holdings ARM revealed 35 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 34% of traders were bullish, while 45% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 10 were puts, with a value of $482,266, and 25 were calls, valued at $1,194,856.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $90.0 to $200.0 for ARM Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for ARM Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of ARM Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $90.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

ARM Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ARM PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $4.35 $4.1 $4.28 $145.00 $128.4K 5.0K 301 ARM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $77.65 $76.85 $76.85 $90.00 $115.2K 239 15 ARM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/25/25 $7.05 $6.8 $6.9 $160.00 $77.2K 681 388 ARM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $6.05 $5.85 $5.97 $175.00 $73.3K 1.9K 126 ARM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $6.05 $5.85 $5.98 $175.00 $72.7K 1.9K 248

About ARM Holdings

Arm Holdings is the IP owner and developer of the ARM architecture, which is used in 99% of the world's smartphone CPU cores, and it also has high market share in other battery-powered devices like wearables, tablets, or sensors. Arm licenses its architecture for a fee, offering different types of licenses depending on the flexibility the customer needs. Customers like Apple or Qualcomm buy architectural licenses, which allow them to modify the architecture and add or delete instructions to tailor the chips to their specific needs. Other clients directly buy off-the-shelf designs from Arm. Both off-the-shelf and architectural customers pay a royalty fee per chip shipped.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding ARM Holdings, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of ARM Holdings

Currently trading with a volume of 3,016,116, the ARM's price is down by -3.89%, now at $155.62.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 8 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for ARM Holdings

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $182.4.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

