Smart Money Is Betting Big In GOOGL Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Alphabet. Our analysis of options history for Alphabet GOOGL revealed 76 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 51% of traders were bullish, while 35% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 27 were puts, with a value of $2,190,709, and 49 were calls, valued at $8,207,658.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $255.0 for Alphabet over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Alphabet's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Alphabet's whale activity within a strike price range from $50.0 to $255.0 in the last 30 days.

Alphabet Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GOOGL CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $7.7 $7.6 $7.7 $190.00 $5.5M 29.1K 11.1K GOOGL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/25/25 $15.3 $15.1 $15.2 $175.00 $152.0K 3.4K 236 GOOGL CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/25/25 $7.95 $7.85 $7.95 $185.00 $119.2K 14.7K 2.8K GOOGL CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $22.4 $22.35 $22.4 $185.00 $112.0K 244 81 GOOGL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $0.99 $0.98 $0.99 $155.00 $110.7K 19.4K 1.1K

About Alphabet

Alphabet is a holding company that wholly owns internet giant Google. The California-based company derives slightly less than 90% of its revenue from Google services, the vast majority of which is advertising sales. Alongside online ads, Google services houses sales stemming from Google's subscription services (YouTube TV, YouTube Music among others), platforms (sales and in-app purchases on Play Store), and devices (Chromebooks, Pixel smartphones, and smart home products such as Chromecast). Google's cloud computing platform, or GCP, accounts for roughly 10% of Alphabet's revenue with the firm's investments in up-and-coming technologies such as self-driving cars (Waymo), health (Verily), and internet access (Google Fiber) making up the rest.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Alphabet, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Alphabet

With a trading volume of 16,464,832, the price of GOOGL is down by -0.3%, reaching $189.53.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 1 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Alphabet

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $204.6.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Alphabet, targeting a price of $210. * An analyst from Roth Capital persists with their Buy rating on Alphabet, maintaining a target price of $205. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Alphabet, which currently sits at a price target of $205. * An analyst from BMO Capital downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $208. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Bernstein keeps a Market Perform rating on Alphabet with a target price of $195.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

