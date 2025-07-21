Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on CRDO Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Credo Technology Group. Our analysis of options history for Credo Technology Group CRDO revealed 29 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 62% of traders were bullish, while 24% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $461,694, and 23 were calls, valued at $1,986,886.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $30.0 to $140.0 for Credo Technology Group during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Credo Technology Group's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Credo Technology Group's significant trades, within a strike price range of $30.0 to $140.0, over the past month.

Credo Technology Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRDO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $9.1 $9.0 $9.1 $140.00 $358.5K 515 1 CRDO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $21.7 $21.3 $21.48 $90.00 $214.8K 713 308 CRDO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $21.8 $21.4 $21.4 $90.00 $214.0K 713 32 CRDO CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $17.8 $17.7 $17.7 $90.00 $185.8K 36 122 CRDO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $32.0 $31.8 $32.0 $115.00 $172.8K 141 0

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd delivers high-speed solutions to break bandwidth barriers on every wired connection in the data infrastructure market. It provides secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved power and cost efficiency as data rates and corresponding bandwidth requirements increase exponentially throughout the data infrastructure market. It has a geographic presence in Hong Kong, the United States, Mainland China, Taiwan, and the Rest of the World.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Credo Technology Group, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Credo Technology Group Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 3,155,161, the price of CRDO is up by 4.1%, reaching $97.31.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 44 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Credo Technology Group

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $106.5.

* An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Credo Technology Group, which currently sits at a price target of $115. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Mizuho continues to hold a Outperform rating for Credo Technology Group, targeting a price of $98.

