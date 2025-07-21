Intuit's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Intuit INTU, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in INTU usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 14 extraordinary options activities for Intuit. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 35% leaning bullish and 28% bearish. Among these notable options, 9 are puts, totaling $1,060,303, and 5 are calls, amounting to $302,887.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $520.0 and $880.0 for Intuit, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Intuit's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Intuit's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $520.0 to $880.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Intuit Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTU PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $12.4 $11.5 $12.05 $700.00 $674.8K 1.0K 560 INTU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $200.0 $190.2 $194.0 $650.00 $116.4K 41 10 INTU PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $11.0 $10.6 $11.0 $745.00 $91.3K 0 1 INTU CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $6.4 $5.8 $6.0 $790.00 $90.0K 416 153 INTU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $6.0 $5.4 $6.0 $725.00 $74.4K 0 126

About Intuit

Intuit serves small and midsize businesses with accounting software QuickBooks and online marketing platform Mailchimp. The company also operates retail tax filing tool TurboTax, personal finance platform Credit Karma, and a suite of professional tax offerings for accountants. Founded in the mid-1980s, Intuit enjoys a dominant market share for small business accounting and do-it-yourself tax filing in the US.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Intuit, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Intuit Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 626,049, the price of INTU is up 1.93% at $767.13.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 31 days.

Expert Opinions on Intuit

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $885.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from BMO Capital persists with their Outperform rating on Intuit, maintaining a target price of $870. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Intuit, targeting a price of $900.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Intuit options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.