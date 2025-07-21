Vertiv Holdings Unusual Options Activity For July 21

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Vertiv Holdings.

Looking at options history for Vertiv Holdings VRT we detected 34 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 47% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 29% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $314,647 and 26, calls, for a total amount of $1,883,759.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $97.5 to $160.0 for Vertiv Holdings over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Vertiv Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Vertiv Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $97.5 to $160.0 in the last 30 days.

Vertiv Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VRT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $16.95 $16.65 $16.95 $130.00 $328.2K 389 4 VRT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $49.5 $49.1 $49.1 $100.00 $196.4K 581 41 VRT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $29.7 $29.0 $29.7 $110.00 $148.5K 3.1K 50 VRT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/01/25 $6.35 $6.15 $6.23 $130.00 $128.3K 798 279 VRT CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $11.2 $10.9 $11.1 $130.00 $111.0K 1.5K 142

About Vertiv Holdings

Vertiv has roots tracing back to 1946 when its founder, Ralph Liebert, developed an air-cooling system for mainframe data rooms. As computers started making their way into commercial applications in 1965, Liebert developed one of the first computer room air conditioning, or CRAC, units, enabling the precise control of temperature and humidity. The firm has slowly expanded its data center portfolio through internal product development and the acquisition of thermal and power management products like condensers, busways, and switches. Vertiv has global operations today; its products can be found in data centers in most regions throughout the world.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Vertiv Holdings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Vertiv Holdings

Trading volume stands at 2,932,584, with VRT's price up by 0.97%, positioned at $130.31.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 9 days.

Expert Opinions on Vertiv Holdings

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $150.8.

* An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on Vertiv Holdings, maintaining a target price of $150. * Showing optimism, an analyst from Melius Research upgrades its rating to Buy with a revised price target of $165. * An analyst from Oppenheimer persists with their Outperform rating on Vertiv Holdings, maintaining a target price of $140. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Mizuho continues to hold a Outperform rating for Vertiv Holdings, targeting a price of $150. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on Vertiv Holdings with a target price of $149.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.