Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Talen Energy

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Talen Energy. Our analysis of options history for Talen Energy TLN revealed 16 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 31% of traders were bullish, while 31% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $341,170, and 13 were calls, valued at $1,643,886.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $270.0 to $380.0 for Talen Energy over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Talen Energy's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Talen Energy's whale activity within a strike price range from $270.0 to $380.0 in the last 30 days.

Talen Energy Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TLN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $34.9 $32.8 $33.12 $330.00 $724.2K 76 218 TLN PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $19.4 $18.4 $18.7 $320.00 $280.5K 313 156 TLN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $33.9 $32.4 $33.14 $310.00 $155.7K 737 47 TLN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $102.0 $100.0 $100.0 $300.00 $140.0K 722 59 TLN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $106.7 $102.1 $103.2 $300.00 $134.1K 722 15

About Talen Energy

Talen Energy Corp is an independent power producer and energy infrastructure company. The company owns and operates approximately 10.7 gigawatts of power infrastructure in the United States. The group produces and sells electricity, capacity, and ancillary services into wholesale U.S. power markets, including PJM and WECC, with its generation fleet located in the Mid-Atlantic and Montana.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Talen Energy, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Talen Energy

Currently trading with a volume of 403,998, the TLN's price is down by -2.69%, now at $319.79.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 17 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Talen Energy

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $366.8.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Talen Energy, maintaining a target price of $359. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for Talen Energy, targeting a price of $366. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Talen Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $399. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Jefferies continues to hold a Buy rating for Talen Energy, targeting a price of $380. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Talen Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $330.

