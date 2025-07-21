Roblox's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Roblox. Our analysis of options history for Roblox RBLX revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 33% of traders were bullish, while 33% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $88,550, and 7 were calls, valued at $378,795.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $62.5 to $135.0 for Roblox over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Roblox options trades today is 2386.12 with a total volume of 6,835.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Roblox's big money trades within a strike price range of $62.5 to $135.0 over the last 30 days.

Roblox Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RBLX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $20.85 $20.8 $20.85 $105.00 $83.4K 5.8K 110 RBLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/25/25 $0.83 $0.8 $0.8 $130.00 $80.0K 3.1K 2.0K RBLX CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $62.95 $62.0 $62.0 $62.50 $74.4K 1.6K 12 RBLX CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $21.0 $20.6 $20.6 $120.00 $51.5K 570 0 RBLX PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/25/25 $2.5 $2.29 $2.29 $122.00 $45.8K 771 228

About Roblox

Roblox operates a free-to-play online video game platform with about 85 million daily active users. This platform has spawned a virtual universe and a Roblox economy based on the Robux currency. The platform houses millions of games from a wide range of creators spanning from young gamers themselves to professional development studios. Roblox offers creators the tools, publishing abilities, and platform for their games, enabling anyone to create a game. Creators earn money when gamers make optional in-game purchases within their games and by offering space for real-world advertising, and Roblox earns revenue primarily by taking a cut of these earnings.

Current Position of Roblox

Currently trading with a volume of 1,180,439, the RBLX's price is up by 0.08%, now at $124.6.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 10 days.

What The Experts Say On Roblox

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $121.6.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from BTIG continues to hold a Buy rating for Roblox, targeting a price of $124. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Roblox, maintaining a target price of $125. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Roblox, which currently sits at a price target of $123. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Roblox, targeting a price of $120. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on Roblox with a target price of $116.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.