Bank of America Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Bank of America BAC.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BAC, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Bank of America.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $288,780, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $123,883.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $47.0 and $50.0 for Bank of America, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Bank of America's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Bank of America's whale activity within a strike price range from $47.0 to $50.0 in the last 30 days.

Bank of America Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BAC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/18/26 $4.4 $4.35 $4.4 $47.00 $124.5K 105 566 BAC PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/18/26 $4.35 $4.25 $4.25 $47.00 $106.2K 105 0 BAC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $6.5 $6.35 $6.35 $47.00 $43.1K 24.2K 72 BAC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/25/25 $0.5 $0.49 $0.49 $47.50 $30.9K 1.7K 169 BAC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $1.43 $1.41 $1.43 $48.00 $28.6K 7.3K 212

About Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the largest financial institutions in the United States, with more than $3.2 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments: consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking, and global markets. Bank of America's consumer-facing lines of business include its network of branches and deposit-gathering operations, retail lending products, credit and debit cards, and small-business services. The company's Merrill Lynch operations provide brokerage and wealth-management services, as does its private bank. Wholesale lines of business include investment banking, corporate and commercial real estate lending, and capital markets operations. Bank of America has operations in several countries but is primarily US-focused.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Bank of America, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Bank of America

With a volume of 1,870,870, the price of BAC is up 0.72% at $47.66.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 85 days.

What The Experts Say On Bank of America

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $52.8.

* An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Buy rating on Bank of America, maintaining a target price of $53. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Bank of America, targeting a price of $49. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from RBC Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for Bank of America, targeting a price of $53. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for Bank of America, targeting a price of $54. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Oppenheimer keeps a Outperform rating on Bank of America with a target price of $55.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.