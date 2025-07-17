Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in SoundHound AI

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on SoundHound AI SOUN.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SOUN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 19 uncommon options trades for SoundHound AI.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 68% bullish and 26%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $158,782, and 15 are calls, for a total amount of $837,122.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $7.0 to $37.0 for SoundHound AI over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of SoundHound AI stands at 4859.5, with a total volume reaching 39,825.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in SoundHound AI, situated within the strike price corridor from $7.0 to $37.0, throughout the last 30 days.

SoundHound AI Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SOUN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $1.22 $1.19 $1.22 $15.00 $123.0K 9.9K 5.6K SOUN CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.7 $3.6 $3.62 $11.00 $108.2K 2.3K 497 SOUN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $4.6 $4.5 $4.5 $8.00 $90.0K 1.3K 214 SOUN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $7.2 $6.6 $6.85 $7.00 $63.0K 4.3K 0 SOUN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $1.09 $1.08 $1.08 $11.00 $62.9K 7.4K 1.0K

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI Inc is an innovator of conversational intelligence, offering an independent Voice AI platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to customers. The company's voice AI delivers speed and accuracy in numerous languages to product creators and service providers across retail, financial services, healthcare, automotive, smart devices, and restaurants via groundbreaking AI-driven products like Smart Answering, Smart Ordering, Dynamic Drive-Thru, and Amelia AI Agents.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding SoundHound AI, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

SoundHound AI's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 33,846,157, the SOUN's price is up by 4.88%, now at $12.36.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 21 days.

Expert Opinions on SoundHound AI

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $12.0.

* In a cautious move, an analyst from Piper Sandler downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $12.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.