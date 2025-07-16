Looking At SoFi Technologies's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on SoFi Technologies.

Looking at options history for SoFi Technologies SOFI we detected 68 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 35% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $571,721 and 59, calls, for a total amount of $2,646,036.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $3.0 to $40.0 for SoFi Technologies over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in SoFi Technologies's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to SoFi Technologies's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $3.0 to $40.0 over the preceding 30 days.

SoFi Technologies 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SOFI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $0.51 $0.5 $0.51 $21.00 $142.5K 13.5K 17.9K SOFI CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $3.9 $3.9 $3.9 $25.00 $108.8K 28.7K 581 SOFI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $1.02 $1.0 $1.02 $20.00 $97.7K 5.5K 3.9K SOFI CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $3.95 $3.9 $3.9 $22.00 $95.9K 5.7K 340 SOFI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.4 $1.39 $1.4 $30.00 $84.4K 13.6K 955

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi is a financial-services company that was founded in 2011 and is based in San Francisco. Initially known for its student loan refinancing business, the company has expanded its product offerings to include personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, investment accounts, banking services, and financial planning. The company intends to be a one-stop shop for its clients' finances and operates solely through its mobile app and website. Through its acquisition of Galileo in 2020, the company also offers payment and account services for debit cards and digital banking.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with SoFi Technologies, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

SoFi Technologies's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 46,531,836, with SOFI's price up by 0.05%, positioned at $20.97.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 13 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About SoFi Technologies

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $17.25.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods keeps a Underperform rating on SoFi Technologies with a target price of $13. * An analyst from JMP Securities downgraded its action to Market Perform with a price target of $17. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Equal-Weight rating on SoFi Technologies, maintaining a target price of $18. * An analyst from TD Cowen downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $21.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

