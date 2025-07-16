Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Marvell Tech

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Marvell Tech. Our analysis of options history for Marvell Tech MRVL revealed 41 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 41% of traders were bullish, while 36% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 18 were puts, with a value of $5,337,042, and 23 were calls, valued at $1,017,072.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $35.0 and $85.0 for Marvell Tech, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Marvell Tech's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Marvell Tech's whale activity within a strike price range from $35.0 to $85.0 in the last 30 days.

Marvell Tech 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRVL PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $19.65 $18.75 $18.8 $80.00 $3.7M 1.4K 0 MRVL PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $3.1 $2.91 $2.95 $45.00 $236.0K 2.2K 800 MRVL PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/18/26 $7.25 $7.05 $7.1 $55.00 $165.4K 44 240 MRVL PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $10.95 $10.8 $10.8 $72.50 $154.4K 2.4K 143 MRVL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/18/26 $14.7 $14.3 $14.35 $70.00 $143.4K 205 100

About Marvell Tech

Marvell Technology is a fabless chip designer focused on wired networking, where it has the second-highest market share. Marvell serves the data center, carrier, enterprise, automotive, and consumer end markets with processors, optical and copper transceivers, switches, and storage controllers.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Marvell Tech, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Marvell Tech's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 19,749,646, the price of MRVL is down by -3.98%, reaching $69.53.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 43 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Marvell Tech

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $84.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Marvell Tech, targeting a price of $90. * An analyst from Benchmark has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $95. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $75. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Needham downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $85. * An analyst from Melius Research persists with their Hold rating on Marvell Tech, maintaining a target price of $76.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

