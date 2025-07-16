Looking At Applied Mat's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Applied Mat.

Looking at options history for Applied Mat AMAT we detected 13 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 53% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $529,800 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $227,157.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $65.0 to $210.0 for Applied Mat over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Applied Mat's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Applied Mat's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $65.0 to $210.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Applied Mat Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMAT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $6.25 $6.05 $6.25 $160.00 $156.2K 3.1K 500 AMAT PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.1 $6.05 $6.05 $160.00 $105.8K 3.1K 175 AMAT PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/08/25 $10.7 $10.25 $10.7 $200.00 $96.2K 118 91 AMAT CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/25/25 $3.35 $3.2 $3.2 $192.50 $64.0K 91 468 AMAT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $2.36 $2.35 $2.35 $210.00 $57.1K 1.2K 282

About Applied Mat

Applied Materials is the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, or WFE, manufacturer in the world. Applied Materials has a broad portfolio spanning nearly every corner of the WFE ecosystem. Specifically, Applied Materials holds a market share leadership position in deposition, which entails the layering of new materials on semiconductor wafers. It is more exposed to general-purpose logic chips made at integrated device manufacturers and foundries. It counts the largest chipmakers in the world as customers, including TSMC, Intel, and Samsung.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Applied Mat, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Applied Mat Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 1,172,205, the price of AMAT is down by -4.0%, reaching $191.32.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 29 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Applied Mat

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $209.8.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on Applied Mat, maintaining a target price of $215. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Applied Mat, targeting a price of $169. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $225. * An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Applied Mat, which currently sits at a price target of $220. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald keeps a Overweight rating on Applied Mat with a target price of $220.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

