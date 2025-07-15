A Closer Look at XPLR Infr's Options Market Dynamics

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards XPLR Infr XIFR, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in XIFR usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for XPLR Infr. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 77% leaning bullish and 22% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $495,155, and 3 are calls, amounting to $158,135.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $10.0 and $18.0 for XPLR Infr, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for XPLR Infr options trades today is 12061.5 with a total volume of 21,849.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for XPLR Infr's big money trades within a strike price range of $10.0 to $18.0 over the last 30 days.

XPLR Infr Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XIFR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $2.3 $2.25 $2.25 $10.00 $174.8K 23.8K 2.7K XIFR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $2.25 $2.15 $2.25 $10.00 $94.0K 23.8K 433 XIFR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $0.55 $0.5 $0.55 $18.00 $91.1K 317 4.6K XIFR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $2.45 $2.25 $2.25 $10.00 $85.1K 23.8K 2.0K XIFR PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $2.35 $2.2 $2.25 $10.00 $56.7K 23.8K 3.0K

About XPLR Infr

XPLR Infrastructure LP is formed to acquire, manage, and own contracted clean energy projects. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. Renewable energy assets consist of wind, solar, and solar-plus-storage projects and a stand-alone battery storage project, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. Renewable energy sales generate maximum revenue for the company.

Having examined the options trading patterns of XPLR Infr, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of XPLR Infr

With a volume of 392,449, the price of XIFR is down -0.22% at $9.0.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 13 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for XPLR Infr

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $16.0.

