Block's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Block XYZ.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with XYZ, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 18 uncommon options trades for Block.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 61% bullish and 27%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $565,330, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $377,470.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $55.0 to $80.0 for Block over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Block options trades today is 1349.67 with a total volume of 3,529.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Block's big money trades within a strike price range of $55.0 to $80.0 over the last 30 days.

Block Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
XYZ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $9.8 $9.7 $9.7 $75.00 $175.5K 969 181
XYZ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $9.8 $9.7 $9.7 $75.00 $86.3K 969 270
XYZ CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $3.45 $3.4 $3.45 $72.50 $69.0K 924 204
XYZ CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $17.15 $16.95 $17.12 $67.50 $68.4K 698 41
XYZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $12.0 $11.9 $11.95 $70.00 $65.7K 653 59

About Block

Founded in 2009, Block provides payment services to merchants, along with related services. The company also launched Cash App, a person-to-person payment network. In 2024, Square's payment volume was almost USD 250 million.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Block, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Block Standing Right Now?

  • Currently trading with a volume of 3,877,731, the XYZ's price is down by -2.97%, now at $66.64.
  • RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.
  • Anticipated earnings release is in 23 days.

Expert Opinions on Block

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $70.8.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Block with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Overview
