Robinhood Markets Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Robinhood Markets HOOD.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with HOOD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 19 options trades for Robinhood Markets.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 36% bullish and 57%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $25,760, and 18, calls, for a total amount of $726,761.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $130.0 for Robinhood Markets over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Robinhood Markets's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Robinhood Markets's whale activity within a strike price range from $40.0 to $130.0 in the last 30 days.

Robinhood Markets Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HOOD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $2.25 $2.2 $2.2 $105.00 $67.6K 17.5K 211 HOOD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $2.85 $2.82 $2.82 $101.00 $56.4K 4.2K 2.8K HOOD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $4.5 $4.35 $4.5 $100.00 $49.9K 31.0K 776 HOOD CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $60.95 $60.25 $60.25 $40.00 $48.2K 3.3K 8 HOOD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $3.1 $3.0 $3.1 $101.00 $46.5K 4.2K 1.9K

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Inc is creating a modern financial services platform. It designs its own products and services and delivers them through a single, app-based cloud platform supported by proprietary technology. Its vertically integrated platform has enabled the introduction of new products and services such as cryptocurrency trading, dividend reinvestment, fraud detection, derivatives, fractional shares, recurring investments, and others.

In light of the recent options history for Robinhood Markets, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Robinhood Markets Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 8,745,594, the price of HOOD is up by 1.02%, reaching $99.34.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 16 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Robinhood Markets

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $105.2.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keybanc continues to hold a Overweight rating for Robinhood Markets, targeting a price of $110. * An analyst from Compass Point has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Robinhood Markets, which currently sits at a price target of $96. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Robinhood Markets, which currently sits at a price target of $104. * An analyst from JMP Securities persists with their Market Outperform rating on Robinhood Markets, maintaining a target price of $125. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Buy rating for Robinhood Markets, targeting a price of $91.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.