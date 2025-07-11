Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on CEG Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Constellation Energy CEG.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CEG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 30 uncommon options trades for Constellation Energy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $1,761,545, and 24 are calls, for a total amount of $1,175,013.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $230.0 and $380.0 for Constellation Energy, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Constellation Energy's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Constellation Energy's significant trades, within a strike price range of $230.0 to $380.0, over the past month.

Constellation Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CEG PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $43.0 $40.6 $41.5 $270.00 $788.5K 222 190 CEG PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $26.5 $25.9 $25.9 $290.00 $647.5K 2.1K 253 CEG PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $17.7 $17.2 $17.7 $300.00 $212.4K 686 121 CEG CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $21.9 $21.6 $21.6 $320.00 $108.0K 1.0K 186 CEG CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $47.0 $46.7 $46.7 $280.00 $84.0K 284 20

About Constellation Energy

Constellation Energy Corp producer of carbon-free energy and a supplier of energy products and services. The company offers generating capacity that includes nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets. It sells electricity, natural gas, and other energy-related products and sustainable solutions to various types of customers, including distribution utilities, municipalities, cooperatives, and commercial, industrial, public sector, and residential customers in markets across multiple geographic regions. Its operating segments and reporting units are Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Constellation Energy, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Constellation Energy's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 1,199,313, the price of CEG is down by -0.9%, reaching $310.81.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 25 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Constellation Energy

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $353.0.

* An analyst from Raymond James has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $326. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Constellation Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $380.

