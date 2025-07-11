Nebius Group Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Nebius Group NBIS.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NBIS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 26 uncommon options trades for Nebius Group.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 19% bullish and 61%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $113,500, and 24 are calls, for a total amount of $1,813,701.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $13.0 to $80.0 for Nebius Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Nebius Group's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Nebius Group's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $13.0 to $80.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Nebius Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NBIS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $24.2 $23.9 $23.96 $23.00 $357.0K 3.3K 151 NBIS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $21.4 $21.1 $21.16 $35.00 $180.3K 2.3K 85 NBIS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $34.0 $33.7 $34.0 $13.00 $136.0K 554 40 NBIS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $22.3 $21.1 $21.35 $35.00 $128.1K 2.3K 160 NBIS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $5.1 $4.9 $4.9 $60.00 $122.5K 1.6K 261

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group NV is a tech company. It is a European provider of infrastructure and services to AI builders globally. The group builds full-stack infrastructure to service the growth of the AI industry, including the scale of GPU clusters, cloud platforms, tools, and services for developers. It has R&D hubs across Europe, North America and Israel.

Nebius Group's Current Market Status

With a volume of 3,211,999, the price of NBIS is up 0.24% at $46.54.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 19 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Nebius Group

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $55.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from DA Davidson keeps a Buy rating on Nebius Group with a target price of $55.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits.