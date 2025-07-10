Looking At Advance Auto Parts's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Advance Auto Parts AAP, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in AAP usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 21 extraordinary options activities for Advance Auto Parts. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 42% leaning bullish and 57% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $2,068,377, and 15 are calls, amounting to $682,832.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $25.0 to $75.0 for Advance Auto Parts over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Advance Auto Parts options trades today is 483.58 with a total volume of 26,515.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Advance Auto Parts's big money trades within a strike price range of $25.0 to $75.0 over the last 30 days.

Advance Auto Parts Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAP PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $1.32 $1.07 $1.25 $45.00 $1.0M 740 11.0K AAP PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $1.21 $1.12 $1.25 $45.00 $875.0K 740 10.0K AAP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $15.45 $15.4 $15.45 $45.00 $106.6K 669 137 AAP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $15.7 $14.85 $15.7 $45.00 $72.2K 669 146 AAP CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $6.05 $5.8 $6.05 $60.00 $60.5K 1.1K 3

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts is a leading auto-parts retailer in North America with more than 4,000 store and branch locations. About half of the firm's sales are geared toward the professional channel, with the remaining sales in the do-it-yourself market. Through its vast store footprint and distribution network, Advance manages thousands of stock-keeping units for various vehicle makes and models. The retailer primarily competes on the basis of inventory availability and service speed, making the operating efficiency of its hub-and-spoke distribution model critical to meeting customer needs.

Present Market Standing of Advance Auto Parts

Trading volume stands at 2,644,108, with AAP's price down by -0.29%, positioned at $58.2.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 42 days.

What The Experts Say On Advance Auto Parts

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $48.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Goldman Sachs lowers its rating to Sell with a new price target of $46. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a In-Line rating on Advance Auto Parts with a target price of $50. * An analyst from Mizuho persists with their Neutral rating on Advance Auto Parts, maintaining a target price of $44. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their In-Line rating on Advance Auto Parts, which currently sits at a price target of $52.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Advance Auto Parts with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.