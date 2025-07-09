Home Depot's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Home Depot HD, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in HD usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 17 extraordinary options activities for Home Depot. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 58% leaning bullish and 35% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $630,045, and 11 are calls, amounting to $11,796,355.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $250.0 to $410.0 for Home Depot over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Home Depot stands at 847.8, with a total volume reaching 18,663.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Home Depot, situated within the strike price corridor from $250.0 to $410.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Home Depot Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/27 $59.55 $55.75 $57.25 $360.00 $10.3M 4.2K 2.1K HD CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/27 $57.7 $56.45 $56.5 $360.00 $649.7K 4.2K 4.4K HD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $3.95 $3.6 $3.6 $365.00 $167.8K 1.2K 466 HD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $45.5 $44.75 $45.1 $410.00 $157.8K 159 35 HD CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/27 $57.85 $57.2 $57.85 $360.00 $144.6K 4.2K 290

About Home Depot

Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer, operating 2,350 warehouse-format stores offering more than 30,000 products in store and 1 million products online in the US, Canada, and Mexico. Its stores offer building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and decor products and provide various services, including home improvement installation services and tool and equipment rentals. The acquisition of Interline Brands in 2015 allowed Home Depot to enter the MRO business, which has been expanded through the tie-up with HD Supply (2020). The additions of the Company Store brought textiles to the lineup, and the 2024 tie-up with SRS will help grow professional demand in roofing, pool and landscaping projects.

In light of the recent options history for Home Depot, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Home Depot Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 952,071, with HD's price down by -0.39%, positioned at $366.07.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 41 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Home Depot

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $455.0.

* An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Home Depot, which currently sits at a price target of $455. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Home Depot, targeting a price of $455.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Home Depot, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.