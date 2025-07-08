D-Wave Quantum Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on D-Wave Quantum.

Looking at options history for D-Wave Quantum QBTS we detected 37 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 59% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 35% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $553,573 and 28, calls, for a total amount of $1,772,359.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $10.0 and $35.0 for D-Wave Quantum, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for D-Wave Quantum's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of D-Wave Quantum's whale trades within a strike price range from $10.0 to $35.0 in the last 30 days.

D-Wave Quantum Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume QBTS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $3.55 $3.3 $3.45 $18.00 $365.1K 4.7K 1.1K QBTS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $3.35 $3.3 $3.3 $18.00 $149.8K 4.7K 1.6K QBTS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $7.35 $7.15 $7.15 $10.00 $107.2K 1.9K 374 QBTS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.93 $1.87 $1.87 $11.00 $102.8K 4.0K 1.2K QBTS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $10.15 $9.6 $9.6 $12.00 $96.0K 2.2K 103

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc is in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software, and services, and it is the commercial supplier of quantum computers and the only company building both annealing quantum computers and gate-model quantum computers. It delivers customer value with practical quantum applications for problems as diverse as logistics, artificial intelligence, materials sciences, drug discovery, scheduling, cybersecurity, fault detection, and financial modeling. Its annealing quantum computers are accessible through the company's LeapTM cloud service.

Where Is D-Wave Quantum Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 33,591,233, the QBTS's price is down by -4.18%, now at $16.06.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 30 days.

What The Experts Say On D-Wave Quantum

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $19.6.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Roth Capital continues to hold a Buy rating for D-Wave Quantum, targeting a price of $18. * An analyst from Benchmark has decided to maintain their Buy rating on D-Wave Quantum, which currently sits at a price target of $20. * An analyst from Benchmark has decided to maintain their Buy rating on D-Wave Quantum, which currently sits at a price target of $20. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $20. * An analyst from B. Riley Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on D-Wave Quantum, which currently sits at a price target of $20.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

