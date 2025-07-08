Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on ORCL Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Oracle ORCL.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ORCL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 115 uncommon options trades for Oracle.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 51% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $683,181, and 105 are calls, for a total amount of $7,035,025.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $65.0 to $350.0 for Oracle over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Oracle stands at 2286.55, with a total volume reaching 403,215.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Oracle, situated within the strike price corridor from $65.0 to $350.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Oracle Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ORCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $65.35 $64.35 $64.75 $180.00 $323.7K 4.8K 101 ORCL PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $14.95 $14.5 $14.5 $190.00 $290.0K 513 200 ORCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $174.5 $172.1 $174.5 $65.00 $191.9K 17 11 ORCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $4.0 $3.95 $3.95 $350.00 $149.7K 7 413 ORCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $5.0 $4.8 $4.81 $250.00 $133.2K 6.2K 3.0K

About Oracle

Oracle provides enterprise applications and infrastructure offerings around the world through a variety of flexible IT deployment models, including on-premises, cloud-based, and hybrid. Founded in 1977, Oracle pioneered the first commercial SQL-based relational database management system, which is commonly used for running online transaction processing and data warehousing workloads. Besides database systems, Oracle also sells enterprise resource planning, or ERP, customer relationship management, or CRM, and human capital management, or HCM, applications. Today, Oracle has more than 159,000 full-time employees in over 170 countries.

Where Is Oracle Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 12,167,619, the ORCL's price is up by 2.3%, now at $237.6.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 62 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Oracle

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $196.4.

* An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Neutral rating on Oracle, maintaining a target price of $186. * An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Oracle, which currently sits at a price target of $180. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from BMO Capital keeps a Market Perform rating on Oracle with a target price of $200. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Oracle, which currently sits at a price target of $195. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Oracle, targeting a price of $221.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

