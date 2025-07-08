Smart Money Is Betting Big In NEE Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on NextEra Energy. Our analysis of options history for NextEra Energy NEE revealed 26 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 73% of traders were bullish, while 23% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $215,445, and 21 were calls, valued at $16,690,340.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $67.5 to $75.0 for NextEra Energy during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for NextEra Energy's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of NextEra Energy's whale trades within a strike price range from $67.5 to $75.0 in the last 30 days.

NextEra Energy Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NEE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $12.3 $10.95 $11.0 $70.00 $7.3M 19.7K 9.6K NEE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $11.0 $10.25 $11.0 $70.00 $3.0M 19.7K 15.0K NEE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $11.3 $10.9 $10.95 $70.00 $2.6M 19.7K 21.8K NEE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $10.4 $8.9 $8.65 $75.00 $867.2K 445 1.0K NEE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $11.25 $11.2 $11.25 $70.00 $795.3K 19.7K 0

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy's regulated utility, Florida Power & Light, is the largest rate-regulated utility in Florida. The utility distributes power to over 6 million customer accounts in Florida and owns 36 gigawatts of generation. FP&L contributes roughly 70% of NextEra's consolidated operating earnings. NextEra Energy Resources, the renewable energy segment, generates and sells power throughout the United States and Canada with more than 37 GW of generation capacity, including natural gas, nuclear, wind, and solar.

Having examined the options trading patterns of NextEra Energy, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of NextEra Energy

With a volume of 11,458,752, the price of NEE is down -2.52% at $72.87.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 15 days.

Expert Opinions on NextEra Energy

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $94.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on NextEra Energy with a target price of $94.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.