Decoding Datadog's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Datadog DDOG.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DDOG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 30 uncommon options trades for Datadog.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 43%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $519,439, and 22 are calls, for a total amount of $1,832,313.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $97.5 to $170.0 for Datadog over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Datadog's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Datadog's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $97.5 to $170.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Datadog Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DDOG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $23.15 $21.9 $22.17 $125.00 $391.1K 2.4K 1.5K DDOG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $7.25 $7.0 $7.22 $150.00 $255.1K 4.3K 3.2K DDOG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $11.9 $11.85 $11.85 $145.00 $198.5K 334 167 DDOG CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $16.75 $16.6 $16.75 $150.00 $167.5K 3.2K 136 DDOG CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $7.5 $6.9 $7.28 $150.00 $155.0K 4.3K 1.9K

About Datadog

Datadog is a cloud-native company that focuses on analyzing machine data. The firm's product portfolio, delivered via software as a service, allows a client to monitor and analyze its entire IT infrastructure. Datadog's platform can ingest and analyze large amounts of machine-generated data in real time, allowing clients to utilize it for a variety of applications throughout their businesses.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Datadog, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Datadog's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 13,120,254, the DDOG's price is down by -4.53%, now at $145.51.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 30 days.

What The Experts Say On Datadog

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $148.0.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.