A Closer Look at Hims & Hers Health's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Hims & Hers Health HIMS.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with HIMS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Hims & Hers Health.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 54% bullish and 36%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $671,150, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $390,335.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $1.0 to $70.0 for Hims & Hers Health during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Hims & Hers Health's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Hims & Hers Health's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $1.0 to $70.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Hims & Hers Health Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HIMS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $4.05 $3.9 $4.05 $40.00 $359.2K 10.2K 913 HIMS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $48.9 $48.2 $48.25 $1.00 $144.7K 14.9K 214 HIMS PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $24.25 $24.0 $24.0 $65.00 $115.2K 3 1 HIMS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $3.5 $3.4 $3.4 $33.00 $88.0K 683 273 HIMS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/25/25 $3.55 $3.5 $3.55 $49.00 $87.8K 706 302

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Inc is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality medical care for numerous conditions related to mental health, sexual health, dermatology, haircare and more.

In light of the recent options history for Hims & Hers Health, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Hims & Hers Health Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 8,536,028, the price of HIMS is up 1.8% at $49.29.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 27 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Hims & Hers Health

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $40.0.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Morgan Stanley downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight, setting a price target of $40.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

