This Is What Whales Are Betting On Rigetti Computing

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Rigetti Computing.

Looking at options history for Rigetti Computing RGTI we detected 17 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 58% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 35% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $158,487 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $1,087,729.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $13.0 to $20.0 for Rigetti Computing during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Rigetti Computing options trades today is 2994.73 with a total volume of 12,399.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Rigetti Computing's big money trades within a strike price range of $13.0 to $20.0 over the last 30 days.

Rigetti Computing Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RGTI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.96 $1.76 $1.76 $20.00 $261.6K 11.2K 1.9K RGTI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $2.82 $2.75 $2.75 $13.00 $137.5K 1.3K 3.0K RGTI CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $2.59 $2.56 $2.59 $13.00 $129.5K 1.3K 2.9K RGTI CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $2.55 $2.46 $2.49 $13.00 $124.5K 1.3K 1.9K RGTI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $1.6 $1.54 $1.55 $15.00 $74.4K 4.3K 823

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing Inc is engaged in the business of full-stack quantum computing. The company offers full-stack quantum computing platform as a cloud service to a wide range of end-users, directly through its Rigetti QCS platform, and also through cloud service providers. Its proprietary quantum-classical infrastructure provides ultra-low latency integration with public and private clouds for high-performance practical quantum computing. The company has developed the industry's first multi-chip quantum processor for scalable quantum computing systems. Geographically, the company derives the majority of its revenue from the United States.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Rigetti Computing, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Rigetti Computing

Currently trading with a volume of 22,671,951, the RGTI's price is down by -1.71%, now at $13.22.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 31 days.

What The Experts Say On Rigetti Computing

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $15.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $15.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Rigetti Computing options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.