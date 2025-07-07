Alphabet Unusual Options Activity For July 07

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Alphabet. Our analysis of options history for Alphabet GOOGL revealed 20 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 25% of traders were bullish, while 65% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $306,640, and 14 were calls, valued at $1,456,311.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $160.0 to $210.0 for Alphabet over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Alphabet's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Alphabet's significant trades, within a strike price range of $160.0 to $210.0, over the past month.

Alphabet Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GOOGL CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $36.25 $36.15 $36.15 $160.00 $361.5K 5.1K 205 GOOGL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $35.1 $34.95 $35.1 $160.00 $351.0K 5.1K 520 GOOGL CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $3.0 $2.99 $3.0 $180.00 $271.5K 32.8K 235 GOOGL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $2.1 $2.07 $2.1 $182.50 $106.1K 5.5K 16 GOOGL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $1.14 $1.13 $1.13 $185.00 $73.9K 22.8K 1.7K

About Alphabet

Alphabet is a holding company that wholly owns internet giant Google. The California-based company derives slightly less than 90% of its revenue from Google services, the vast majority of which is advertising sales. Alongside online ads, Google services houses sales stemming from Google's subscription services (YouTube TV, YouTube Music among others), platforms (sales and in-app purchases on Play Store), and devices (Chromebooks, Pixel smartphones, and smart home products such as Chromecast). Google's cloud computing platform, or GCP, accounts for roughly 10% of Alphabet's revenue with the firm's investments in up-and-coming technologies such as self-driving cars (Waymo), health (Verily), and internet access (Google Fiber) making up the rest.

In light of the recent options history for Alphabet, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Alphabet

Trading volume stands at 3,240,537, with GOOGL's price down by -0.93%, positioned at $177.86.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 15 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Alphabet

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $198.5.

* In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $171. * An analyst from JMP Securities upgraded its action to Market Outperform with a price target of $220. * An analyst from Truist Securities has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $200. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for Alphabet, targeting a price of $203.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

