Applied Digital Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Applied Digital APLD, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in APLD usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Applied Digital. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 62% leaning bullish and 25% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $67,500, and 6 are calls, amounting to $268,330.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $9.0 and $15.0 for Applied Digital, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Applied Digital's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Applied Digital's whale trades within a strike price range from $9.0 to $15.0 in the last 30 days.

Applied Digital Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APLD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $3.35 $3.05 $3.1 $15.00 $102.3K 7.9K 643 APLD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $3.2 $3.1 $3.18 $15.00 $41.4K 7.9K 57 APLD CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $1.52 $1.48 $1.52 $14.00 $38.7K 534 294 APLD PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $5.6 $5.5 $5.5 $14.00 $38.5K 112 70 APLD CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $1.6 $1.6 $1.6 $14.00 $32.0K 534 496

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corp is a designer, developer, and operator of next-generation digital infrastructure across North America. It provides digital infrastructure solutions and cloud services to industries like High-Performance Computing (HPC) and Artificial Intelligence (AI). The company operates in the following business segments; Data Center Hosting Business, Cloud Services Business, and HPC Hosting Business. The majority of its revenue is generated from the Data Center Hosting Business which operates data centers to provide energized space to crypto mining customers.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Applied Digital, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Applied Digital

Currently trading with a volume of 19,603,136, the APLD's price is up by 3.94%, now at $10.14.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 56 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Applied Digital

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $13.8.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Needham keeps a Buy rating on Applied Digital with a target price of $12. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. continues to hold a Buy rating for Applied Digital, targeting a price of $12. * An analyst from B. Riley Securities persists with their Buy rating on Applied Digital, maintaining a target price of $15. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JMP Securities continues to hold a Market Outperform rating for Applied Digital, targeting a price of $18. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Craig-Hallum keeps a Buy rating on Applied Digital with a target price of $12.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

