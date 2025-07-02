What the Options Market Tells Us About D-Wave Quantum

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on D-Wave Quantum. Our analysis of options history for D-Wave Quantum QBTS revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 10% of traders were bullish, while 60% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $166,500, and 8 were calls, valued at $614,450.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $17.0 for D-Wave Quantum over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of D-Wave Quantum stands at 3632.29, with a total volume reaching 12,068.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in D-Wave Quantum, situated within the strike price corridor from $10.0 to $17.0, throughout the last 30 days.

D-Wave Quantum 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume QBTS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $3.1 $3.0 $3.0 $17.00 $150.0K 3.0K 3.8K QBTS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $3.1 $3.0 $3.0 $17.00 $150.0K 3.0K 3.3K QBTS CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $3.1 $2.94 $3.0 $17.00 $150.0K 3.0K 2.3K QBTS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/11/25 $1.37 $1.07 $1.22 $15.50 $122.0K 509 1.0K QBTS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $2.9 $2.75 $2.9 $17.00 $46.4K 3.0K 244

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc is in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software, and services, and it is the commercial supplier of quantum computers and the only company building both annealing quantum computers and gate-model quantum computers. It delivers customer value with practical quantum applications for problems as diverse as logistics, artificial intelligence, materials sciences, drug discovery, scheduling, cybersecurity, fault detection, and financial modeling. Its annealing quantum computers are accessible through the company's LeapTM cloud service.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with D-Wave Quantum, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of D-Wave Quantum

Trading volume stands at 38,415,240, with QBTS's price up by 3.51%, positioned at $15.34.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 36 days.

Expert Opinions on D-Wave Quantum

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $20.0.

* An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $20. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B. Riley Securities keeps a Buy rating on D-Wave Quantum with a target price of $20. * An analyst from Benchmark persists with their Buy rating on D-Wave Quantum, maintaining a target price of $20.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.