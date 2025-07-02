This Is What Whales Are Betting On IonQ

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on IonQ IONQ, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in IONQ often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 options trades for IonQ. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 30% bullish and 61% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $32,082, and 12 calls, totaling $911,396.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $25.0 to $45.0 for IonQ during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for IonQ's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of IonQ's whale trades within a strike price range from $25.0 to $45.0 in the last 30 days.

IonQ 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IONQ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $7.35 $7.25 $7.25 $41.00 $271.9K 753 427 IONQ CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/11/25 $2.21 $1.71 $2.04 $42.00 $102.0K 496 521 IONQ CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/11/25 $1.87 $1.68 $1.84 $42.00 $92.0K 496 2.0K IONQ CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $17.35 $14.95 $15.25 $25.00 $76.2K 3.8K 0 IONQ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $2.12 $2.06 $2.06 $43.50 $63.8K 147 313

About IonQ

IonQ Inc sells access to several quantum computers of various qubit capacities and is in the process of researching and developing technologies for quantum computers with increasing computational capabilities. The company currently makes access to its quantum computers available via cloud platforms and also to select customers via its own cloud service. This cloud-based approach enables the broad availability of quantum-computing-as-a-service (QCaaS). The company derives its revenue from its quantum-computing-as-a-service arrangements, consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on company's quantum computing systems and contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing systems together with related services.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding IonQ, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

IonQ's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 6,623,475, the IONQ's price is up by 3.24%, now at $41.4.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 35 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for IonQ

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $49.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $45. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Benchmark downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $50. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Benchmark downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $50. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Needham lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $50. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Benchmark downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $50.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for IonQ