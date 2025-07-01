Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on CAVA Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Cava Group. Our analysis of options history for Cava Group CAVA revealed 21 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 57% of traders were bullish, while 23% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $111,097, and 18 were calls, valued at $1,257,105.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $75.0 and $110.0 for Cava Group, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Cava Group's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Cava Group's whale activity within a strike price range from $75.0 to $110.0 in the last 30 days.

Cava Group Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAVA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $7.95 $7.7 $7.7 $80.00 $154.0K 992 286 CAVA CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $13.15 $13.15 $13.15 $75.00 $131.5K 1.2K 0 CAVA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $2.61 $2.34 $2.43 $85.00 $121.5K 2.6K 2.6K CAVA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $2.41 $2.33 $2.41 $85.00 $120.3K 2.6K 2.6K CAVA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $2.41 $2.31 $2.41 $85.00 $120.2K 2.6K 2.1K

About Cava Group

Cava Group Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants. It is the category-defining Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant brand, bringing together healthful food and bold, satisfying flavors at scale. The company's dips, spreads, and dressings are centrally produced and sold in grocery stores. The company's operations are conducted as two reportable segments: CAVA and Zoes Kitchen. The company generates all of its revenue from the CAVA segment.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Cava Group, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Cava Group Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,507,806, the price of CAVA is down -1.76% at $82.75.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 51 days.

Expert Opinions on Cava Group

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $110.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Cava Group with a target price of $95. * An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Cava Group, which currently sits at a price target of $125.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Cava Group with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.