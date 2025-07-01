This Is What Whales Are Betting On NextEra Energy

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on NextEra Energy. Our analysis of options history for NextEra Energy NEE revealed 13 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 46% of traders were bullish, while 46% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $334,028, and 7 were calls, valued at $372,138.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $65.0 and $77.5 for NextEra Energy, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in NextEra Energy's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to NextEra Energy's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $65.0 to $77.5 over the preceding 30 days.

NextEra Energy Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NEE PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/11/25 $1.3 $1.21 $1.21 $69.00 $96.5K 100 2.0K NEE PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/11/25 $1.29 $1.18 $1.18 $69.00 $80.3K 100 681 NEE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $8.7 $8.55 $8.55 $65.00 $77.8K 169 188 NEE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/25/25 $3.55 $3.4 $3.4 $70.00 $68.0K 248 625 NEE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/11/25 $0.49 $0.48 $0.49 $72.00 $59.0K 2.1K 1.6K

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy's regulated utility, Florida Power & Light, is the largest rate-regulated utility in Florida. The utility distributes power to over 6 million customer accounts in Florida and owns 36 gigawatts of generation. FP&L contributes roughly 70% of NextEra's consolidated operating earnings. NextEra Energy Resources, the renewable energy segment, generates and sells power throughout the United States and Canada with more than 37 GW of generation capacity, including natural gas, nuclear, wind, and solar.

Having examined the options trading patterns of NextEra Energy, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is NextEra Energy Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 12,485,071, the NEE's price is up by 2.89%, now at $71.42.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 22 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for NextEra Energy

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $94.0.

An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on NextEra Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $94.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

