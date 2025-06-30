Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Lululemon Athletica

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Lululemon Athletica. Our analysis of options history for Lululemon Athletica LULU revealed 48 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 27% of traders were bullish, while 56% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 19 were puts, with a value of $2,299,998, and 29 were calls, valued at $1,956,982.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $120.0 to $500.0 for Lululemon Athletica during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lululemon Athletica's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lululemon Athletica's whale trades within a strike price range from $120.0 to $500.0 in the last 30 days.

Lululemon Athletica Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LULU PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $6.3 $5.65 $5.8 $220.00 $435.0K 930 774 LULU PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $21.4 $18.2 $21.0 $200.00 $420.0K 595 201 LULU CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $12.2 $11.85 $11.95 $240.00 $180.4K 1.8K 801 LULU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $44.8 $43.45 $43.55 $240.00 $178.2K 233 116 LULU PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $16.3 $15.45 $15.45 $185.00 $169.9K 84 115

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica designs, distributes, and markets athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and girls. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for both leisure and athletic activities such as yoga and running. Lululemon also sells fitness accessories, such as bags, yoga mats, and equipment. It sells its products through digital channels, a small number of wholesale partners, more than 760 company-owned stores in about two dozen countries in North America, Asia, and Western Europe, and about 40 franchised locations in the Middle East. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

In light of the recent options history for Lululemon Athletica, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Lululemon Athletica's Current Market Status

With a volume of 1,952,459, the price of LULU is down 0.0% at $235.01.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 59 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Lululemon Athletica

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $330.4.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Lululemon Athletica, which currently sits at a price target of $317. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Lululemon Athletica, targeting a price of $385. * An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Lululemon Athletica, which currently sits at a price target of $360. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from BMO Capital keeps a Market Perform rating on Lululemon Athletica with a target price of $250. * An analyst from Baird has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Lululemon Athletica, which currently sits at a price target of $340.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Lululemon Athletica options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.