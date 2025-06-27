Amazon.com's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Amazon.com AMZN, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in AMZN usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 98 extraordinary options activities for Amazon.com. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 40% leaning bullish and 44% bearish. Among these notable options, 14 are puts, totaling $2,178,217, and 84 are calls, amounting to $8,403,213.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $95.0 to $270.0 for Amazon.com over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Amazon.com's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Amazon.com's whale activity within a strike price range from $95.0 to $270.0 in the last 30 days.

Amazon.com 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMZN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $10.2 $10.1 $10.2 $200.00 $1.5M 13.1K 5.6K AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $9.45 $9.35 $9.35 $215.00 $1.4M 19.1K 2.3K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/03/25 $3.5 $3.45 $3.5 $220.00 $647.1K 14.0K 15.2K AMZN CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/01/25 $15.4 $15.4 $15.4 $210.00 $308.0K 535 337 AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/27/25 $1.43 $1.4 $1.4 $220.00 $136.7K 24.9K 34.5K

About Amazon.com

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

In light of the recent options history for Amazon.com, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Amazon.com

With a volume of 21,737,585, the price of AMZN is up 1.15% at $219.62.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 34 days.

Expert Opinions on Amazon.com

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $246.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Amazon.com, which currently sits at a price target of $240. * An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on Amazon.com, maintaining a target price of $248. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Oppenheimer continues to hold a Outperform rating for Amazon.com, targeting a price of $250.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Amazon.com options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.