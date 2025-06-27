Check Out What Whales Are Doing With HIMS

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Hims & Hers Health.

Looking at options history for Hims & Hers Health HIMS we detected 57 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 31% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 52% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 36 are puts, for a total amount of $3,426,030 and 21, calls, for a total amount of $876,767.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $20.0 and $55.0 for Hims & Hers Health, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Hims & Hers Health's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Hims & Hers Health's whale trades within a strike price range from $20.0 to $55.0 in the last 30 days.

Hims & Hers Health Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HIMS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $1.99 $1.87 $1.95 $44.00 $977.6K 1.0K 5.0K HIMS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $0.72 $0.66 $0.67 $38.00 $337.8K 1.2K 5.0K HIMS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $7.6 $7.1 $7.65 $49.00 $181.2K 560 5.5K HIMS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $7.6 $7.45 $7.64 $49.00 $162.6K 560 314 HIMS PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $7.6 $7.55 $7.6 $49.00 $131.9K 560 3.7K

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Inc is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality medical care for numerous conditions related to mental health, sexual health, dermatology, haircare and more.

Hims & Hers Health's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 38,524,441, the price of HIMS is up by 1.58%, reaching $47.01.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 38 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Hims & Hers Health

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $52.5.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Needham continues to hold a Buy rating for Hims & Hers Health, targeting a price of $65. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has revised its rating downward to Equal-Weight, adjusting the price target to $40.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.