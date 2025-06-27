Check Out What Whales Are Doing With QUBT

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Quantum Computing. Our analysis of options history for Quantum Computing QUBT revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 25% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $109,500, and 6 were calls, valued at $912,577.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $8.0 to $30.0 for Quantum Computing over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Quantum Computing options trades today is 1699.57 with a total volume of 9,137.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Quantum Computing's big money trades within a strike price range of $8.0 to $30.0 over the last 30 days.

Quantum Computing Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume QUBT CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/03/25 $1.15 $0.9 $1.1 $16.50 $659.8K 5.2K 7.3K QUBT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/03/25 $0.75 $0.7 $0.75 $16.50 $75.0K 5.2K 1.0K QUBT PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $16.1 $13.9 $14.9 $30.00 $74.5K 102 0 QUBT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $6.6 $6.1 $6.6 $20.00 $66.0K 1.8K 103 QUBT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $9.7 $9.4 $9.4 $8.00 $47.0K 2.3K 50

About Quantum Computing

Quantum Computing Inc is an integrated photonics and quantum optics technology company that provides accessible and affordable quantum machines to the world today. Its products are designed to operate at room temperature and low power at an affordable cost. The Company's portfolio of core technologies and products offer capabilities in the areas of high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity, as well as remote sensing applications.

Where Is Quantum Computing Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 5,603,046, the price of QUBT is up by 2.47%, reaching $17.2.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 96 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Quantum Computing

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $22.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Ascendiant Capital persists with their Buy rating on Quantum Computing, maintaining a target price of $22.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Quantum Computing with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.