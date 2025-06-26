Behind the Scenes of Hims & Hers Health's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Hims & Hers Health. Our analysis of options history for Hims & Hers Health HIMS revealed 25 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 36% of traders were bullish, while 52% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $217,081, and 19 were calls, valued at $1,324,752.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $1.0 to $80.0 for Hims & Hers Health over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Hims & Hers Health stands at 2251.67, with a total volume reaching 21,950.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Hims & Hers Health, situated within the strike price corridor from $1.0 to $80.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Hims & Hers Health Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HIMS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $13.95 $13.5 $13.64 $45.00 $136.4K 1.8K 485 HIMS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $10.35 $10.05 $10.35 $45.00 $113.8K 574 183 HIMS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $10.5 $10.35 $10.35 $40.00 $103.5K 1.5K 507 HIMS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $44.95 $43.4 $44.41 $1.00 $88.8K 13.8K 314 HIMS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $45.0 $43.35 $44.29 $1.00 $88.5K 13.8K 294

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Inc is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality medical care for numerous conditions related to mental health, sexual health, dermatology, haircare and more.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Hims & Hers Health, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Hims & Hers Health's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 52,811,541, the price of HIMS is up by 9.94%, reaching $45.52.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 39 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Hims & Hers Health

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $52.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Needham persists with their Buy rating on Hims & Hers Health, maintaining a target price of $65. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has revised its rating downward to Equal-Weight, adjusting the price target to $40.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Hims & Hers Health with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.