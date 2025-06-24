Decoding CoreWeave's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on CoreWeave CRWV.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CRWV, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for CoreWeave.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 55% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $217,533, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $321,270.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $125.0 to $212.5 for CoreWeave over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for CoreWeave's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of CoreWeave's whale trades within a strike price range from $125.0 to $212.5 in the last 30 days.

CoreWeave Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRWV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $12.5 $12.45 $12.5 $195.00 $189.5K 1.0K 311 CRWV CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/27/25 $8.2 $8.0 $8.2 $170.00 $98.3K 2.2K 2.0K CRWV PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/03/25 $14.15 $13.45 $13.55 $175.00 $71.7K 189 468 CRWV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/03/25 $13.8 $13.4 $13.53 $175.00 $36.5K 189 814 CRWV CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $19.6 $19.1 $19.6 $170.00 $33.3K 1.3K 408

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave Inc is a modern cloud infrastructure technology company that offers the CoreWeave Cloud Platform which consists of proprietary software and cloud services that deliver the automation and efficiency needed to manage complex AI infrastructure at scale. Its platform supports the development and use of ground-breaking models and the delivery of the next generation of AI applications that are changing the way of living and working across the globe.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with CoreWeave, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is CoreWeave Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 15,413,065, the price of CRWV is up 0.07% at $173.8.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 51 days.

What The Experts Say On CoreWeave

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $107.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from DA Davidson continues to hold a Underperform rating for CoreWeave, targeting a price of $36. * In a cautious move, an analyst from B of A Securities downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $185. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Barclays downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight, setting a price target of $100.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest CoreWeave options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.