Nebius Group Unusual Options Activity For June 23

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Nebius Group.

Looking at options history for Nebius Group NBIS we detected 20 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 45% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $179,550 and 18, calls, for a total amount of $1,275,323.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $70.0 for Nebius Group over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Nebius Group's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Nebius Group's whale activity within a strike price range from $20.0 to $70.0 in the last 30 days.

Nebius Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NBIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $11.7 $11.5 $11.7 $50.00 $292.5K 5.7K 126 NBIS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $19.8 $19.6 $19.6 $38.00 $250.8K 0 135 NBIS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/18/26 $10.8 $10.5 $10.5 $38.00 $129.1K 0 124 NBIS CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/27/25 $27.0 $26.2 $26.2 $20.00 $104.8K 40 40 NBIS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $8.6 $8.3 $8.45 $55.00 $84.4K 784 125

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group NV is a tech company. It is a European provider of infrastructure and services to AI builders globally. The group builds full-stack infrastructure to service the growth of the AI industry, including the scale of GPU clusters, cloud platforms, tools, and services for developers. It has R&D hubs across Europe, North America and Israel.

Where Is Nebius Group Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 3,829,987, the NBIS's price is down by -2.25%, now at $46.89.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 37 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Nebius Group

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $67.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from DA Davidson persists with their Buy rating on Nebius Group, maintaining a target price of $55. * An analyst from BWS Financial has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Nebius Group, which currently sits at a price target of $80.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Nebius Group, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.